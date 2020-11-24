Highway 97 now clear following structure fire near Oliver

Update 3:45 p.m.

Highway 97 is now clear between Road 20 and Road 18 following a structure fire at a fruit stand near Oliver, according to DriveBC.

CLEAR – #BCHwy97 Structure fire has been cleared between Rd 18 & Rd 20, south of #OliverBC. Expect delays in the area. #OsoyoosBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 24, 2020

Original 2 p.m.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to a structure fire between Oliver and Osoyoos.

Photos posted on social media show the Saran Fruit Market on fire. Heavy smoke can be seen billowing from the fruit stand.

The highway is closed between Road 20 and Road 18 for 1.4 km. DriveBC is asking drivers to watch for traffic control. A local detour has been opened.

The Oliver fire department is currently responding.

DriveBC will update the situation again at 3 p.m.



