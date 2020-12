Vehicle incident between Vernon and Kelowna

A vehicle incident closed one lane of traffic on Highway 97 in Lake Country Thursday morning.

The incident has now been cleared, but initially a single southbound lane was closed for 3.8 kilometres following a crash between Crystal Waters and Gatzke roads around 9 a.m. Dec. 3.

