Lineup of vehicles behind a crash on Highway 97 north in Lake Country involving a transport truck. (Kyla Gaudry-Blake/Photo)

Lineup of vehicles behind a crash on Highway 97 north in Lake Country involving a transport truck. (Kyla Gaudry-Blake/Photo)

Highway 97 in Lake Country closed due to crash involving semi-truck

Highway 97 through Lake Country has been closed due to a crash involving a transport truck.

Witnesses at the scene have said an SUV may be stuck underneath the semi.

The collision has completely blocked the highway northbound just past the airport near the Ellison Lake pull-out.

Highway 97 is closed at Old Vernon Road in both directions, and drivers are being turned around as emergency crews are on scene. Traffic is being re-routed and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentEmergency callsKelownaLake CountryRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton father and son break through ice to have their weekly swim
Next story
Vehicle crashes into Kelowna restaurant on Highway 97

Just Posted

Lineup of vehicles behind a crash on Highway 97 north in Lake Country involving a transport truck. (Kyla Gaudry-Blake/Photo)
Highway 97 in Lake Country closed due to crash involving semi-truck

Emergency Response Team vehicles, including a Tactical Armoured Vehicle, surround 1075 Cactus Rd. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Police standoff in Kelowna ends after 10 hours with multiple arrests

Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
50 head of cattle fall through Okanagan Lake

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna fire crews knock down fire at Bernard Ave. business