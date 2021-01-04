Highway 97 down to single lane near Falkland

A vehicle incident has Highway 97 east of Falkland down to single lane alternating traffic just before 3:30 p.m., Monday.
The incident between Dear and Shaw Road will see traffic slowed for at least the next two hours, according to DriveBC.
An assessment is in progress and motorists are reminded to follow traffic control.
**Vehicle Incident** BC Hwy 97 south of Falkland by Deer Road. Assesment in progress please slow down and use caution. @DriveBC @TranBC pic.twitter.com/JRIsQUefx7
