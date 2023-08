It doesn’t appear anyone was injured

A semi-truck collided with a car on Highway 97 near Hereron Rd in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna fire crews were called out to a crash on Highway 97 near Hereron Road.

It appears a semi-truck collided with a car.

Northbound traffic is down to one lane and delays can be expected.

No one appears injured in the crash.

