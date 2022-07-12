UPDATE: Highway 97 in Peachland fully open after early morning crash

UPDATE 11:40 a.m.
Highway 97 has been cleared in both directions, according to DriveBC.
CLEAR – #BCHwy97 after an earlier vehicle incident in #PeachlandBC at Princeton Avenue. Watch for crews in the #ConeZoneBC. #Kelowna #Summerland
UPDATE 7:55 a.m.
One lane on Highway 97 has opened. Single-lane alternating traffic has started to move.
UPDATE – #BCHwy97 OPEN to single lane alternating traffic due to a vehicle incident in #PeachlandBC at Princeton Avenue. Prepare to stop and expect delays in the area.
Watch for crews in the #ConeZoneBC. #Kelowna #Summerland
For more information: https://t.co/52DKxrQcb8 pic.twitter.com/8isdwqixrr
Original
An early morning collision in Peachland has Highway 97 closed in both directions.
Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, a semi-truck and a vehicle collided on the highway south of Princeton Avenue.
⛔ CLOSED – #BCHwy97 – Closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident in the #PeachlandBC area at Princeton Avenue.
First Responders on-scene. Assessment in progress. Detour not available. 8AM update.
ℹ️https://t.co/52DKxrQcb8#Kelowna #ConeZoneBC🦺 @BCHwyPatrol #SDMO pic.twitter.com/bmKbrYIW09
There are no detours available for vehicles on their morning commute. Beach Avenue is also backed up because of the crash.
Some drivers told Capital News they’ve been at a standstill for over an hour.
According to RCMP, the stretch of highway could be reopened in an hour.
Capital News will keep up to date on this developing story.
