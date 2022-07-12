(Photo - Gary Barnes/Capital News)

UPDATE: Highway 97 in Peachland fully open after early morning crash

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m.

UPDATE 11:40 a.m.

Highway 97 has been cleared in both directions, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE 7:55 a.m.

One lane on Highway 97 has opened. Single-lane alternating traffic has started to move.

Original

An early morning collision in Peachland has Highway 97 closed in both directions.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, a semi-truck and a vehicle collided on the highway south of Princeton Avenue.

There are no detours available for vehicles on their morning commute. Beach Avenue is also backed up because of the crash.

Some drivers told Capital News they’ve been at a standstill for over an hour.

According to RCMP, the stretch of highway could be reopened in an hour.

Capital News will keep up to date on this developing story.

