Highway 97 between Lake Country, Vernon open following hay fire

UPDATE:
Highway 97 northbound near Oyama is now clear following a truck fire.
Traffic appears to be flowing in both directions.
Highway 97 is blocked northbound in Oyama due to a truck fire.
It is believed hay bales in the back of the truck caught on fire but its unclear how it happened.
📡 #BCHwy97 – Reports of vehicle fire near Gatzke Road north of #LakeCountry blocking the northbound lanes.
Emergency services on scene, detour in effect. Expect congestion. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/5eFnIKVzZS
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 25, 2023
Fire crews, emergency services and police are all on scene.
More to come.
