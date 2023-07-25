Northbound on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Vernon is closed due to hay catching fire in the back of a truck. (David Dickdu/Facebook)

Northbound on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Vernon is closed due to hay catching fire in the back of a truck. (David Dickdu/Facebook)

Highway 97 between Lake Country, Vernon open following hay fire

It started around 10 a.m.

UPDATE:

Highway 97 northbound near Oyama is now clear following a truck fire.

Traffic appears to be flowing in both directions.

____

Highway 97 is blocked northbound in Oyama due to a truck fire.

It is believed hay bales in the back of the truck caught on fire but its unclear how it happened.

Fire crews, emergency services and police are all on scene.

More to come.

READ MORE: 1 week later: Search continues for 2 missing B.C. children

READ MORE: Chaotic wind destroys beaver dam, beaches boats in Lake Country

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsfireKelownaLake CountryTrafficTrucksVernon

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. working to source hay, feed for farmers in need immediately

Just Posted

The view from the top of Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Tourism Kelowna)
Kelowna named Canada’s greenest city: Study

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). (File Photo)
Man kicked out of Merritt hotel later involved in 3-person fatal crash

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Traffic brought to a standstill crossing bridge into Kelowna

Northbound on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Vernon is closed due to hay catching fire in the back of a truck. (David Dickdu/Facebook)
Highway 97 between Lake Country, Vernon open following hay fire