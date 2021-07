An overturned truck on Highway 6 three kilometres east of Lumby between McInnes Road and Blue Springs Road has resulted in single-lane alternating traffic.

Traffic on Highway 6 east of Lumby is down to single-alternating following a vehicle incident Sunday morning, July 11.

DriveBC says on its Twitter feed that the incident involved a material spill from an overturned truck between McInnes Road and Blue Springs Road three kilometres east of the village.

No word on what caused the spill or any injuries,.

