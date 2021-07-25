The Mabel Lake Forest Service Road remains closed due to the Bunting Road wildfire but Highway 6 and the Needles Ferry reopened to traffic Sunday, July 25. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Highway 6 east of Cherryville, Needles Ferry reopen to traffic

Wildfires closed both transportation routes earlier in the week

Good news for West Kootenay travellers.

Highway 6 east of Cherryville and the Needles Ferry reopened Sunday, July 25, after being closed earlier in the week due to wildfires.

The Bunting Road wildfire located 41 kilometres northeast of Lumby is an estimated 3,000 hectares in size and classified by the B.C. Wildfire Service as out of control. The Regional District of North Okanagan issued an Evacuation Order for 18 parcels and approximately 66 properties.

The Mabel Lake Forest Service Road remains closed.

There are 13 firefighters, two helicopters and multiple pieces of heavy equipment working with industry partners to action the fire.

An evacuation alert for the Winnifred Creek fire 15 to 25 kilometres east of Cherryville remains in effect for the East Kettle River FSR, Kettle River Mainline Road, Keefer Lake Road, including the Keefer Lake area.

READ MORE: Needles Ferry and Highway 6 closed east of Cherryville

