Update: Highway 5 closed in northbound lane near Merritt

Update: 6:40 p.m.

The estimated time of reopening is expected at 8:30 p.m. A detour is available via Highway 5A, expect delays and congestion, according to DriveBC.

Original:

Highway 5 is closed in the northbound lane from Merritt to 15 kilometres north of Kamloops because of a vehicle incident.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy5 NB due to a vehicle incident from #Merritt to #Kamloops. Detour via #BCHwy5A, expect delays and congestion. Details: https://t.co/WwTTqKZ5nG — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 3, 2018

According to DriveBC, there is no estimated time of reopening and a detour is available via Highway 5A.

Turned around and taking Lac La Jeune road. #coquihalla crash. — Jan O'Brien (@Transformintel) August 3, 2018

The next update will be at 6:30 p.m. The incident was reported at about 5:30 p.m.

We have now been sitting on the coquihalla for over an hour due to an accident. This is seriously messing with my bathroom schedule! #coquihalla — Cathy Schneider (@cschneid50) August 3, 2018

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.