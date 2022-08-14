Screenshot from DriveBC of the road closure on Highway 33 (DriveBC)

Highway 33 southwest of Kelowna closed after crash

Detour is in effect

A section of Highway 33 is closed in both directions following a motor vehicle incident.

The road is closed between Goshawk Road and Goudie Road with a detour in effect.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

car accidentOkanagan

