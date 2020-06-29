Repaving is scheduled through the summer for Highway 33 south of Big White. (File)

Highway 33 repaving project south of Big White to take place this summer

Work is expected to begin this week

Highway 33 will undergo some repaving this summer, south of Big White.

The 39.5-kilometre section from the Carmi Creek Bridge to the base of Big White Road will be resurfaced and the concrete roadside barrier will be replaced. Additionally, a four-kilometre section of Big White Road will be resurfaced, starting from the Highway 33 junction. The project will improve the safety and efficiency of the highway, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The $6.5-million construction contract has been awarded to Emil Anderson Construction. Work on the project is expected to begin this week.

Once the project begins, drivers can expect minor delays and, at times, single alternating traffic.

