Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Transportation crews are on site working to fix the washout south of Kelowna

Highway 33 remains closed at Philpott Road south of Kelowna due to a washout.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning.

There is a detour via Highway 97 and Highway 33 to Highway 3 at Rock Creek. A detour for light traffic only is available via KLO Road to McCulloch Road to Highway 33 on a 25 km gravel road with a maximum load weight of 14,600 KG.

Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for crews working in the area.

The estimated time of reopening is 6 p.m. Thursday.

Road conditions

Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Transportation crews are on site working to fix the washout south of Kelowna

