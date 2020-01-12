Highway 33 heading towards Big White Ski Resort becoming increasingly slippery. (Photo - Karen Hill)

Highway 33 in Kelowna becomes dangerous as icy conditions worsen

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to drop to -16 C overnight

If you are able to stay off the roads in Kelowna tonight, you may want to do so.

Cars are slipping and sliding all over the place, most notably on Highway 33 heading towards Big White.

Capital News received a tip that vehicles are having a difficult time getting uphill due to the icy conditions.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to drop to -16 C overnight and 10 to 15 cm of snow by tomorrow.

Environment Canada recommends travelers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

