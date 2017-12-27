Police warn drivers to slow down amidst multiple accidents

With road conditions deteriorating, RCMP warn people to slow down

RCMP are asking motorists to slow down and adjust speeds with changing road conditions after police responded to multiple accidents on area roads and highways today.

Emergency crews are presently on scene at multiple collisions on Highway 33 east of Kelowna, which has forced the temporary closure of the highway in both directions to allow crews to safely extract occupants from their vehicles, investigate and clear the scenes.

The motoring public is encouraged to monitor DriveBC for up to date roadway closures.

Emergency crews have been kept busy responding to multiple collisions which has prompted the RCMP in the Central Okanagan to urge motorists to slow down

Police say drivers need to adjust their speeds increase their following distance and give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination or delay their travel until conditions improve.

“Our crews have responded to crash after crash along Highway 33 east of Kelowna,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “Officers responding to these crashes describe the conditions in the area as extremely icy, which has seriously affected drivers ability to stop and steer.”

“RCMP in Lake Country are also reporting multiple collisions in their jurisdiction, which they believe are directly related to deteriorating roadway conditions,” adds Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Any pertinent updates will be provided as they become available.

