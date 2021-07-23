Highway 3, nine km west of the Anarchist Summit, east of Osoyoos, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 3 still open as other South Okanagan roads close for Nk’Mip Wildfire

The fire is approaching the Camp McKinney Road east of Oliver

Wildfires across the Interior have led to roads being closed over safety concerns, according to DriveBC.

The Nk’Mip wildfire in particular has led to multiple closures.

Highway 3 continues to remain open as of Friday morning, but an alert is in place that there is limited visibility due to smoke.

Highway 97 also has a smoke and visibility warning from Oliver to Osoyoos.

Roads that exit off of Highway 3 have been closed due to the wildfire, including Ravenhill Road, Wagonwheel Road, Sidley Mountain Road and Courtenay-Brown Road.

READ MORE: Heat and high winds drive Nk’Mip wildfire north of Osoyoos

McKinney Road, also known as Camp McKinney Road, has been closed east of Oliver to Baldy Mountain. Baldy Mountain Road is currently open.

These road conditions can change at a moment’s notice due to the evolving nature of the wildfire.

To stay up to date, you can check DriveBC for any road closures, and BC Wildfire for updates on the fire.

Evacuation orders are in place for residents of Anarchist Mountain and other parts of the RDOS near the fire.

To see a full list of addresses in the RDOS evacuation order click here.

