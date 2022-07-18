Highway 3 near Osoyoos is down to one lane alternating after RV fire

The RV was engulfed in flames Sunday night

Highway 3 east of Osoyoos is open to one lane alternating traffic after a RV caught fire Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Anarchist Mountain Fire Department were called to Highway 3 near Chapman Road for a RV that was fully engulfed.

The highway was shut down in both directions for an hour while firefighters put out the blaze. A plume of black smoke could be seen from Osoyoos.

It’s not known if there were any injuries involved or what caused the fire.