The incident on Highway 5A involves multiple vehicles, according to AIM Roads. Black Press File Photo

Highway 3 near Manning Park, and 5A north of Princeton, closed again

AIM Roads is reporting two separate incidents

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, and Highway 5A north of Princeton, are both again closed due to vehicle or weather incidents as of 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

As of that time DriveBC was not reporting either closure, however the AIM Roads Facebook page was reporting a multi-vehicle incident between Princeton and Allison Lake, with an assessment in progress.

Highway 3 is closed near Manning, according to AIM, because of downed hydro wires between Princeton and Eastgate, with all lanes blocked.

