Highway 3 closed west of Princeton due to vehicle incidents

Despite only recently re-opening for essential travel only, Highway 3 west of Princeton is closed due to multiple vehicle incidents.

According to Drive BC, there are currently (on the morning of Nov. 26) two active incidents closing the highway in both directions between Princeton and the community of Eastgate. One incident is located between Burr Road and Wrights Road, five kilometres west of Princeton and involved two tractor-trailers that collided head-on about 6 a.m. Friday.

RCMP stated the highway will be closed down for some considerable time.

Princeton RCMP Cpl. Kyle Richmond called the incident very serious but would not comment as to the injuries of those involved.

The other crash occurred at Tower Road, 47 kilometres west of Princeton.

There are no detours available.

Traffic is congested in the Town of Princeton with semi-trucks lining the streets for several kilometres.

Further west, traffic is reduced to a single lane due to slide cleanup from the Allison Pass Summit to Sunshine Valley.

Traffic along the highway connecting the Lower Mainland to the Interior is currently limited to only essential travelers, and traffic delays were expected due to the amount of goods expected to be traveling along the highway.

