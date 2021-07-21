Highway 3 closed for new wildfire between Keremeos and Osoyoos

Highway 3 is closed in both directions for a new wildfire that erupted in Cawston between Keremeos and Osoyoos Wednesday morning.
The fire started around 3 a.m. and is currently listed on the BC Wildfire dashboard as .90 hectares in size. The fire is located near Barcelo Road and 115th Street. The blaze is 11 km from Keremeos and one km from Osoyoos. Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
BC Highways will re-assess at 7:30 a.m. about the highway closure. There is a detour available.
#BCHwy3 – CLOSED in both directions in #Caswston, east of #Keremeos due to wildfire activity. Assessment in progress, detour available. Further info: https://t.co/zb4YSvFyRr pic.twitter.com/5XP2JIge2i
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 21, 2021
