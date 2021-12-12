Black Press file photo

Black Press file photo

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton closes for second time in less than 24 hours

AIM Roads reports vehicle recovery in progress

Less than 12 hours after Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton reopened – following two truck crashes that downed powerlines – it closed Sunday morning, Dec. 12.

AIM Roads reported at 10:50 a.m. that the highway is closed in both directions while a vehicle recovery is in progress.

Highway 5A, north of Princeton, reopened Sunday morning after being closed overnight due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Follow the Spotlight for updates

Related: UPDATE: Highway 5A north of Princeton reopens after more than 12 hours

Related: Province puts new resources into road maintenance and driver enforcement in Princeton area

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Liberals under pressure to balance competing asks in budget and economic update
Next story
Canada Revenue Agency website remains down for 3rd day due to cybersecurity issues

Just Posted

Vernon Search and Rescue crew helped bring an injured snowmobiler at the Hunters Range area near Enderby to safety Sunday morning, Dec. 12. (VSAR Instagram photo)
Vernon Search and Rescue praises efforts of injured sledder, friends

The Kelowna Owls, five times the silver medalists at the B.C. AAA High School Senior Boys Volleyball Championships, pushed through and won gold Saturday, Dec. 11, in Richmond, defeating the Elgin Park Orcas of Surrey 3-1. (Instagram photo)
Kelowna Owls capture B.C. volleyball gold

Vernon Vipers forward Luke Pakulak (left) chases down West Kelowna’s Zach Reim during the Warriors’ 4-3 BCHL win Saturday, Dec. 11, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek-Vernon Vipers Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors thwart Vernon Vipers’ comeback

Canadian bestselling novelist Shelley Wood dropped by Vernon's Parkwood Retirement Resort for a book signing and speech. Wood's novel, The Quintland Sisters, landed in the No. 7 spot on the top 10 list of Canadian bestsellers in 2019. (Submitted photo)
Canadian bestseller visits Vernon book club