According to DriveBC, Highway 1 westbound is closed east of Kamloops due to a vehicle incident early in the morning Sept. 21, 2021. (Google image)

Update: Vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Kamloops now clear

DriveBC estimates a reopening time of 1 p.m.

Update, 10 a.m.

Drive BC reports the vehicle incident east of Kamloops is now clear.

Orginal story:

Highway 1 westbound is closed east of Kamloops.

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident occurred around 6 a.m. between Pat Road and Grand Boulevard, causing the closure.

Westbound traffic is being rerouted via Lafarge and East Shuswap roads. DriveBC estimates the westbound lanes will open at 1 p.m. and motorists are asked to avoid the area until then, if possible.

