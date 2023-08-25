Highway 1 to re-open as wildfire continues to burn in Shuswap

Highway 1 to re-open in the Shuswap, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. (CSRD)

DriveBC estimates that Highway 1 will reopen at 10 a.m., Aug.25, between Shuswap Avenue and Blind Bay Road.

The highway has been closed due to the Bush Creek East fire, for several days.

While detours are in effect and alternate routes are available via Highway 97, 97A or 97B, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is reminding residents and drivers that an evacuation order remains in effect for this area.

The CSRD is in regular communication with BC Wildfire and evacuation alerts and orders will be assessed regularly.

Check DriveBC.ca for more.

