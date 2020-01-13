Highway 1 closure due to vehicle incident in Field

DriveBC webcam capture of Highway 1 just outside of Field, where a vehicle incident occured this morning. Photo submitted.

Highway 1 was closed this morning in both directions following a vehicle incident one kilometre west of Field on Emerald Lake Road.

At the time of publication, no fatalities had been reported. The highway has since re-opened, with no delays expected.

Winter driving conditions have been reported along the area by DriveBC, who stated that compact snow was causing the road to become slippery, as well as blowing snow causing limited visibility. Strong crosswinds have also contributed to the worsening driving conditions in the area.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
If B.C. adopts year-round daylight time, each East Kootenay town would pick own time zone
Next story
B.C. First Nation ordered to pay $30,000 for ex-chief’s ‘vulgar’ remark

Just Posted

Big White to host snowboard world cup event in late January

The event is set to take place from Jan. 20 to 27, 2020

Nearly $80,000 raised for local charities by Kelowna’s Ribfest

The annual event has seen some backlash from environmental groups

Deep freeze arrives in Kelowna, temperatures drop to – 27C with the windchill

A blowing snow advisory is also in effect for the Okanagan Valley this morning

Highway 33 in Kelowna becomes dangerous as icy conditions worsen

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to drop to -16 C overnight

Rockets drop another to Blazers by score of 7-2

The Rockets powerplay continued to struggle, going 0 for 3 on the night

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

B.C. First Nation ordered to pay $30,000 for ex-chief’s ‘vulgar’ remark

Former Nee Tahi Buhn councillor had filed complaint

Local Lizzie: Ways to heal from a broken heart

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Highway 1 closure due to vehicle incident in Field

Highway 1 was closed this morning in both directions following a vehicle… Continue reading

If B.C. adopts year-round daylight time, each East Kootenay town would pick own time zone

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka stopped by a recent regional district meeting to explain

B.C. First Nation grants company temporary access to winterize pipeline site

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say agreement does not soften their position

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Can you go 24 hours without screens? Contestants in Hope, B.C., will try

Organizers hope to ‘turn back the tide’ on overuse of screens among residents

Snowdrifts make North Okanagan roads impassable

Road conditions treacherous, some roads closed, others limited

Most Read