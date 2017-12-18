UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens west of Revelstoke

A crash has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of Revelstoke

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.

Highway 1 has reopened in both directions 12 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

DriveBC warns motorists to expect delays.

CLEARED – #BCHwy1 12km West of #Revelstoke is now clear. Expect delays due to congestion.https://t.co/q7GnUNrVMq — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 18, 2017

—-

ORIGINAL: 1:30 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions 12 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

DriveBC reports an assessment is in progress.

There is no estimated time of opening and no detours available at this time.

The next update is expected at 2 p.m.

