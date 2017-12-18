Facebook/Bev Pickard‎

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens west of Revelstoke

A crash has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of Revelstoke

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.

Highway 1 has reopened in both directions 12 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

DriveBC warns motorists to expect delays.

—-

ORIGINAL: 1:30 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions 12 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

DriveBC reports an assessment is in progress.

There is no estimated time of opening and no detours available at this time.

The next update is expected at 2 p.m.

Related: Coquihalla closed in both directions

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

