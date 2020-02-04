Highway 1 closed near Sicamous due to vehicle incident

Highway 1 is closed due to vehicle incident east of Sicamous.
The incident occurred near Craigellachie, 22 km east of Sicamous. DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening. There is no detour available.
Check DriveBC for updates.
DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening
Highway 1 is closed due to vehicle incident east of Sicamous.
The incident occurred near Craigellachie, 22 km east of Sicamous. DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening. There is no detour available.
Check DriveBC for updates.
Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.
Two vehicles in ditch, truck stuck in the middle of the road due to icy conditions
Packages are available all year-round and can be booked by contacting Best Western Kelowna
Plans show a 34-person lounge and 68-person patio and an extension of the existing business hours
Cell phones, about $177,000, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms were seized
Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China
Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations
Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers
DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening
The bodies of two other men were found Sunday
Stephen Friesen and Charity Van Gameren present From Broadway with Love
Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon
Young black bear sighted at Nk’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course in Oliver.
Coalmont Road remains closed north of Tulameen after flood waters deposited debris… Continue reading
A 29-year-old man has been charged with mischief
China has seen 425 deaths from the coronavirus
The incident took place over the weekend on the Skeetchestn Indian Band reserve
A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning
Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed
Council initially approved a set of townhouses but plans changed to a 4-1/2 storey apartment
Alberta will receive more than it loses, the report says