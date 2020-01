Road is expected to close between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Avalanche control at Three Valley Gap. (Photo by B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

Highway 1 will be closing west of Revelstoke for avalanche control.

The closure is near Three Valley Gap, roughly 20 kilometres west of Revelstoke. No deture is available. DriveBC estimates the road to be closed between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

