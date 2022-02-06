Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Glacier National Park for two hours

Avalanche control will again close the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Glacier National Park.
The road will be closed in both directions from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific time. No detours will be available.
Control work is planned between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Jumping Creek Road for 12.7 kilometres.
#BCHwy1 – Avalanche control activities will close the highway between #Revelstoke and #GlacierNationalPark at 12:00PM PST. No detour will be available.
Details: https://t.co/QbZHgMyvJR#GoldenBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 6, 2022
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.