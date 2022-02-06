The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed between Revelstoke and Glacier National Park Sunday, Feb. 6, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific for avalanche control. (DriveBC)

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed between Revelstoke and Glacier National Park Sunday, Feb. 6, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific for avalanche control. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Glacier National Park for two hours

The closure is for avalanche control work between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.; no detours available

Avalanche control will again close the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Glacier National Park.

The road will be closed in both directions from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific time. No detours will be available.

Control work is planned between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Jumping Creek Road for 12.7 kilometres.

READ MORE: QUIZ: Are you read for the Winter Olympics?

READ MORE: 90-year-old North Shuswap firefighters has always been one to keep busy

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Road conditions

Previous story
4 Sunshine Coast BC Ferries sailings cancelled, replaced by water taxi due to ‘crewing issue’

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers forward Zack Tonelli misses a great opportunity in front of Cranbrook goalie Nathan Airey during the Snakes’ 2-1 BCHL shootout win over the Bucks Saturday, Feb. 5, in Cranbrook. (cranbrookbucks.ca/ photo)
Vernon Vipers’ win streak up to 9

Vernon freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of the first of her three scheduled events, Monday, Feb. 7, at the Beijing Winter Olympics due to an injury. (CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
Injury setback at Olympics for Vernon freestyle skier

The Edmonton Oilers jersey that belonged to the late Pte. Colin Wilmot, that traveled a span of more 10,000 kilometres and 13 years to come into the possession of friend and Falkland resident Matthew Heneghan. (Contributed)
‘Tears were inevitable’: Falkland man receives Oilers shirt worn by friend killed in Afghanistan

(File photo)
Vernon domestic peace agency sees ‘disturbing’ trend in youth dating violence