Regional District of Central Okanagan director of Parks Services, Murray Kopp (right), was presented the Canadian Parks and Recreation Association Presidents Award of Distinction from executive director C.J. Noble (left). (Supplied)

Highest honours for regional district Parks director

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Parks director receives prestigious award

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s (RDCO) director of Parks Services was recognized for his long-term service and commitment and received the highest honours from the Canadian Parks and Recreation Association (CPRA).

Murray Kopp was presented with the CPRA Presidents Award of Distinction during the annual BC Parks and Recreation conference in Whistler.

Kopp was president of the BC Parks and Recreation Association in 2012 and has served on its board since 2011. His work on the first Parks Summit in 2016 contributed to the development of the National Framework for Recreation in Canada.

In 2017, Kopp was appointed to the National Steering Committee for the Pathway to Canada Target 1 initiative which aims to see a seven per cent increase in the amount of parkland protected in Canada by 2020.

Kopp gave his thanks to the regional district and expressed his gratitude to his RDCO colleagues for moving the parks sector and its interests into a prominent light.

The RDCO has 30 regional and 20 community parks protecting over 2,100 hectares of land.

