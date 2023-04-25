City of Kelowna crews use excavator to clear debris from bridge at KLO and Spiers roads in June, 2022. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau Capital News)

Higher temperatures and recent rains has Central Okanagan district warning of flooding

It’s anticipated the mid to upper-elevation snow melt will speed up now through late June

In June 2022, Kelowna came under a local state of emergency following heavy rains that contributed to several area creeks spilling their banks.

The Central Okanagan emergency program is encouraging waterfront property owners, and those near creeks and streams, to be ready to protect their properties.

READ MORE: Flood Watch: Kelowna declares local state of emergency

A news release from the Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) states that with warmer temperatures forecast for later this week, and recent rains, it’s anticipated the mid to upper-elevation snow melt will speed up now through late June.

“With these seasonal conditions, there is the potential for localized flooding. That’s true especially for those Central Okanagan property owners that have had high water issues in the past.”

Property owners are responsible for having a plan as well as the tools and equipment necessary to protect from possible flood damage.

Local governments and the province are monitoring snowpack levels and weather conditions, and advisories, watches and warnings will be issued if needed.

More information on preparedness can be found on the Central Okanagan Emergency Program or provincial emergency management websites.

READ MORE: Open burning in Central Okanagan over as of April 30

