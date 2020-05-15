High water levels expected in McCullouch and Idabel Lake areas

Reservoir is expected to reach maximum levels and start flowing over spillways into local area creeks and streams

Residents around the Idabel Lake and McCullouch Lake Reservoir and associated spillways are likely to see higher water levels as early as next week.

Water from the reservoir is anticipated to reach maximum level and begin flowing over spillways into local area creeks and streams.

“The spillways are designed to handle the excess flows and ensure that water levels are managed within the design of the dams,” said Brad Stuart, the City of Kelowna’s water supply and pump stations supervisor. “Dam spilling can occur in the spring as the snowpack melts. However, these spillways haven’t been utilized in the past few years, so we just want residents in the area to be aware and not to be alarmed.”

As water moves into the spillway, higher and faster volumes of water will be moving through the area.

The city will be monitoring the area but if anyone notices buildup of debris or backups of culverts under roads, especially in the Idabel Lake area, they are asked to contact the city at 250-469-8600 or submit a service request at kelowna.ca/onlineservices as blockages have the potential to cause localized flooding.

