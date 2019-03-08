High-speed internet coming to 200 rural B.C. communities

The province is investing $50 million for access in remote and Indigenous communities

The B.C. government announced on Friday they will invest $50 million to expand high-speed internet services in rural communities in the province. (File photo)

The B.C. government announced Friday it’s making the largest-ever investment in the province’s history to expand high-speed internet service in rural communities.

READ MORE: New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

The $50 million will mean people living in 200 rural and Indigenous communities will have access to high-speed internet.

“Better access to high-speed internet helps close the digital divide between urban and remote areas and opens up countless opportunities for people throughout B.C.,” said Joel McKay, CEO of the Prince George-based Northern Development Initiative Trust, in a news release.

Better internet will allow small communities to grow, the release said, by attracting more residents, creating jobs, and allowing more young people to stay in their hometowns, close to their families.



joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter