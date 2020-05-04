Lake Lavington has risen again in the Coldstream community as pictured on May 3, 2020. (Vern Green photo)

High river advisory issued in North Okanagan

Spring snowmelt sees area rivers swell, BC River Forescast monitoring

Warm temperatures over the weekend have seen area rivers and creeks swell.

Therefore the BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the North Okanagan. That includes tributaries around Vernon, Lumby and Winfield.

The high streamflow advisory has been downgraded for Cache Creek and Bonaparte River and surrounding areas

The high streamflow advisory is being maintained for Salmon River near Salmon Arm and Upper Nicola River above Nicola Lake.

Snowmelt runoff has been contributing to rising flows in most areas over the past week or two. Rainfall occurred over the region over the weekend, with precipitation totals in the five to 15 mm range being observed at Fire Weather Stations across the region. River levels have been responding to snowmelt and rainfall.

Current reported river conditions as of May 3 include:

– Bonaparte River below Cache Creek is flowing at 58 m3/s (10-year to 20-year flow) and slowly receding

– Salmon River at Falkland is flowing at 28 m3/s (two-year and five-year flow) and is experiencing a rise in flows since Saturday

– Nicola River at Outlet of Douglas Lake is flowing at 43 m3/s and rising

– Coldstream Creek above municipal intake is flowing at 4.8 m3/s (10-year to 20-year flow) and rising

– Bessette Creek above Beaverjack Creek is flowing at 21 m3/s (approaching a two-year flow) and rising

“Snowpack in mid-elevations (1400-1500m) and above is expected to continue to fuel on-going rises in river levels through next week,” the River Forecast Centre advisory reads. “Snowpack in the Bonaparte and Cache Creek systems is being depleted, and risks of additional river rises from snowmelt are declining; flows are expected to remain high and can be impacted by rainfall.”

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the situation and provides updates as conditions warrant.

READ MORE: Flood prep begins in North Okanagan

READ MORE: 16-year-old charged after ejected 60 feet down North Okanagan embankment

