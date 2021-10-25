Road reopens after ‘high-risk’ police incident in Kelowna, one man arrested

Police at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna on the evening of Monday, Oct. 25. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

UPDATE: 8:23 p.m.

Pandosy Street has reopened and one man has been arrested after a weapons report prompted a heavy RCMP presence near downtown Kelowna on Monday evening.

Police described the incident as “high-risk,” stating officers were called to respond to a report of a man with a weapon in the 1900-block of Pandosy around 5 p.m. On their arrival, Mounties determined the man was in a nearby residence.

“The area was cordoned off and assistance was requested from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

“At this time we are confident that there is no further danger to the public,” said Noseworthy.

ORIGINAL:

The Kelowna RCMP have cordoned off a section of Pandosy Street as officers respond to what police are calling a “high-risk incident” after a man was reportedly spotted with a weapon in the area.

Mounties flooded the 1900-block of Pandosy around 5 p.m, determining the suspect was in a nearby residence.

Police have closed a stretch of Pandosy Street — Elliot Ave to Lake Ave — as they deal with an ongoing 'high-risk' incident. Man was reported to police wielding a weapon in the area around 5 p.m. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/IPcR25XBTO — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) October 26, 2021

Pandosy is currently closed from Lake Avenue to Elliot Avenue and the RCMP is requesting the public stay away from the area.

“At this time, the suspect is believed to be contained, and we do not believe there is an active threat to the community,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team is reportedly on scene.

More to come.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna renews tourism tax

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganRCMP