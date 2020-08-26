(Diego Müller/Unsplash)

High angle rescue in Myra Canyon

A 52-year-old man has reportedly fallen down a 40-foot embankment

A 52-year-old man has reportedly fallen down a 40-foot embankment at Myra Canyon.

The Kelowna Fire Department is sending rescue crews to the scene near trestle 14 of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail.

Reports indicate a high angle rope rescue will be required to reach the man.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.

This is the second rescue in as many days along the KVR trail system.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, the fire department responded with two personnel and a UTV to assist a fallen cyclist.

READ MORE: Kelowna fire crews rescue injured cyclist on KVR Trail

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
rescue

