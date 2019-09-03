VIDEO: Emergency crews rescue two hikers, dog stuck near Canyon Falls

UPDATE: 2:21 p.m.

A mother and daughter went on a mid-day hike they won’t soon forget after getting stuck on a ledge with their dog Tuesday, sparking a high-angle rescue by emergency crews.

The women were rescued from the ledge shortly after 2 p.m. from Canyon Falls. The mother was checked by paramedics, but neither appeared to be injured.

“I thought I was younger than I am,” said Sandi, the mother, who would only give her first name.

According to the pair, Sandi was first to get stuck on the ledge, located just east of the falls, sometime after noon. But when her daughter went to rescue her, they both found themselves stuck and called 911.

They told Kelowna Capital News that the most challenging part of waiting was keeping their curious and agile dog with them as emergency crews worked to locate them.

UPDATE: 1:44 p.m.

Fire crews worked quickly to rescue two women and a dog stranded on a ledge at the eastside of Canyon Falls Tuesday afternoon.

One firefighter was spotted giving the dog water along the trail near Fawn Run Court just after 1:45 p.m. Crews were still working to bring the two hikers to safety.

A firefighter is seen giving a dog water at Canyon Falls in Kelowna, B.C. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 after rescuing two hikers and the dog stuck on a ledge. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

Emergency crews are in verbal contact with two women who are sitting on a ledge at the Eastside of Canyon Falls.

The women have been told to remain in place until crews can reach them. Crews have yet to visual locate the two hikers.

Verbal contact has been made but crews are still working to locate the victims. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/5WEBfixcs5 — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) September 3, 2019

Emergency crews are scene at Canyon Falls for a high angle rescue of an injured hiker.

The hiker is reported to be on the Eastside of Canyon Falls. Firefighters spotted the victim and several other hikers on a ledge and have told them to sit still until rescue crews can access them.

A gator might be used to rescue the hiker.

The terrain through the park is steep and has two waterfalls.

