Historical home blaze in Pandosy, Kelowna

Flames were seen rising from the roof of a historical home off Abbott Street in Kelowna on Thursday evening.

At least five fire trucks responded to the structure fire on MacDougall Street in Kelowna shortly after 7:30p.m. on Oct. 20.

Flames were still seen coming from the roof of the Tudor home at 8:40 p.m.

According to those on scene, residents in neighbouring homes quickly evacuated on their own accord and there were no injuries, thanks to the swift response by the fire department.

One witness said that a single man who resides in the home was able to escape the fire, without injury.

Another witness said that they believe there was a propane tank in the basement, however, they said that the fire department ensured that it did not pose a hazard. There were several ‘lookie-loos’ on scene, one of which commented that they had seen the fire department visit the home multiple times over the past few years for what they believe is faulty electrical wiring that is not up to code.

The fire department, emergency services and Fortis BC remain on scene.

More to come.

