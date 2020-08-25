Robert Gordon Heltman, 30, was subject of a Vernon police manhunt that descended on a residence on Brooks Lane off of Okanagan Landing Drive, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. He is wanted Canada-wide for suspension of his day parole. (Facebook)

Heltman’s whereabouts unknown: Vernon Mounties

Hunt continues for man with Canada-wide arrest warrant, lifetime gun ban

A man wanted by police across Canada is still on the loose, RCMP said.

Robert Gordon Heltman, 30, was the subject of a police manhunt that came down on a lakeside neighbourhood in Vernon Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Investigations led Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to a home on Brooks Lane off of Okanagan Landing Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday, but when police entered the home, Heltman wasn’t inside.

While inside, police did find and seize a loaded handgun.

“There is no new information regarding Robert Heltman,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media officer Cpl. Tania Finn said. “There is still a warrant for his arrest and police would like to locate him in order to execute the warrant.

“Unfortunately, we do not know his whereabouts and do not know if he even remains in the area.”

Heltman is wanted Canada-wide for breaching conditions of his statutory release.

This isn’t the first time the man with ties to Armstrong and Vernon has had run-ins with the law.

Ten years ago, Crime Stoppers was seeking information on Heltman as a provincewide warrant was issued for a breach of undertaking, assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, according to a Morning Star report published March 28, 2010.

Five years later, Heltman reappeared on Crime Stopper’s wanted list for failing to comply with probation.

“Heltman should be considered violent,” reads the Crime Stoppers report, published in the Prince George Free Press, April 17, 2015.

Heltman’s court records date back to 2009 with incidents in both Armstrong and Vernon, including assault, possession of a weapon and theft under $5,000.

In 2018, Heltman was slapped with a lifetime firearms ban and given jail time after being found guilty of possession of a restricted firearm, controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking and breaching probation in Prince George.

Heltman’s Facebook indicates he attended Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong, but more recently resided in Grande Prairie, Alta.

Police continue to search for Heltman and anyone with information regarding the 30-year-old man is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read