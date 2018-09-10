Lollipop, a four-month-old kitten in need of major medical attention is being looked after by the Shuswap SPCA. (SPCA Photo)

Help sought for kitten struck by vehicle in the Shuswap

SPCA seeks donations for procedure to repair serious injuries

A devastating injury is making life difficult for a young kitten in the care of the SPCA Shuswap branch, but they are raising money to help her heal.

Lollipop, a kitten believed to be approximately four months old, was badly injured before being taken in by the SPCA.

SPCA staff suspect Lollipop was hit by a vehicle leaving the skin on her chin hanging from her face.

“We want this sweet girl to know there is kindness in this world,” said Victoria Olynik, the Shuswap SPCA’s branch manager. “It started with the Good Samaritan who found her all alone along a highway and brought her in. We know it will continue with this caring, compassionate community that we are confident will step forward to help us help her.”

Along with a procedure to fix the skin hanging from her jaw, Lollipop will need treatment for damage to her right eye and nose.

The total cost of treatment, with medication, follow-up care, spaying and vaccinations are expected to be at least $1,500.

“We want Lollipop to be able to experience everything that other kittens usually do at this age: they typically like to play; they’re often curious about the world around them. They shouldn’t be left to die on the side of the road at such a vulnerable point in their lives,” Olynik said. “Once she gets better, Lollipop is going to make a magnificent addition to a loving family.”

Those who wish to donate to help Lollipop and the other animals being cared for by the Shuswap SPCA can donate online or in person at at 5850 Auto Rd SE, Salmon Arm.

