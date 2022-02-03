RCMP vest

Helicopter, RCMP, police dog, Conservation take down Penticton man at crime encampment

Clayton Bone allegedly struck a police vehicle before fleeing on foot

Penticton RCMP and police dog services with the help of a RCMP helicopter and the BC Conservation office took down a crime-based encampment on Forest Service Road 200 and arrested a prolific offender on Feb. 1.

When police arrived at the camp, they confronted two men in an unregistered vehicle.

The driver allegedly struck a police vehicle while trying to flee the scene. The officer was not injured, said police.

Not long after this collision, the men abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Both suspects were eventually apprehended by a police dog. The alleged driver, Clayton Bone, of Penticton has been charged with a number of offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and use of a weapon to assault police among other charges.

“Penticton RCMP will continue to pressure those individuals that choose to live a life of crime and hamper the quality of life for law-abiding community members of the South Okanagan” said Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton RCMP.

Supt. Brian Hunter spoke about the encampment and arrest at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board of directors meeting Thursday morning.

“This project was a success but the arrest is an example of the disregard for the law and police officers,” said Hunter.

Skaha East and Okanagan Falls RDOS director Ron Obirek thanked Penticton RCMP for dismantling the crime encampment on Forest Service Road 200.

READ MORE: Princeton man with 97 prior convictions serves 62 more days in jail

