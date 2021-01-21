Hedley residents are advised to not drink the water until a pump in one of its wells is fixed. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Hedley residents are advised to not drink the water until a pump in one of its wells is fixed. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Hedley residents under do-not-consume-water order due to arsenic levels

Residents in Hedley remain under a do-not-consume-water order, due to higher than safe levels of arsenic.

The order was issued on Christmas Day 2020, according to Wesley Mufford, chair of the Hedley Improvement District.

On Dec. 25 the pump in one of Hedley’s two wells – and the well most often used – broke.

The pump is 18 years old and was scheduled for replacement early this year.

That forced water system operators to switch to a second well which typically has more arsenic.

Presently water tested from that well contains 11 parts per billion of arsenic, while the safe level is 10 parts per billion, said Mufford.

Residents are also advised that boiling the water will not make it safe, and will in fact increase its arsenic concentration, said Mufford.

The parts needed to fix the disabled pump and well are on order, he added, but their shipment has been delayed by COVID conditions.

He could not speculate as to when the pump will be fixed and the water safe again to drink.

Approximately 240 people live in Hedley.

In 2018 Interior Health issued a do-not-consume order for Hedley water because of arsenic and coliform.

Hedley residents will be without water for at least one week

Water samples good, Hedley awaits drinking water A-OK

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police provide description of ‘inappropriately dressed’ man near South Okanagan middle school
Next story
‘Affordable’ apartments hot topic in Armstrong

Just Posted

The Greater Vernon Ringette Association is one of six Vernon sports groups benefitting from B.C.’s Local Sport Relief Fund. (Morning Star file photo)
Relief funds keep Okanagan in the game

Clubs at risk of closure due to inability to offer programs and fundraise

Money and drugs seized. (Kelowna RCMP)
Drugs, weapons and $20,000 seized from Kelowna home

One man was released without charge, pending further investigation

Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White cancels $7.3M in lift tickets, accommodations due to COVID-19 orders

Since November, the ski resort has been forced to make several changes

Clarence Fulton Secondary in Vernon reported its fourth exposure to the virus Thursday, Jan. 21, according to BC School Covid Tracker. (Kerry Hutter photo)
UPDATE: Five Vernon-area schools report positive COVID-19 cases

Schools in Armstrong, Enderby and Vernon have issued letters

A dirty white Dodge Ram similiar to this one was reportedly stolen and then involved in a hit and run on Highway 97 in Lake Country Jan. 16. (Contributed)
Stolen truck that rammed car in Lake Country sought

Man in his 30s seen driving white Dodge Ram

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic reaches the one-year mark. (B.C. government)
Another 564 COVID-19 cases, mass vaccine plan coming Friday

15 more deaths, community cluster declared in Williams Lake

The steel mills in the Hamilton waterfront harbour are shown in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dyer: Stay the course on Carbon pricing

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

Voting is the number one, bare minimum way to have your voice heard by government. (File photo)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Want to make change? Here are some suggestions

As a citizen you have a voice, you just have to know who to talk to

Hedley residents are advised to not drink the water until a pump in one of its wells is fixed. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Hedley residents under do-not-consume-water order due to arsenic levels

Residents in Hedley remain under a do-not-consume-water order, due to higher than… Continue reading

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette takes the royal salute from the Guard of Honour as she makes her way deliver the the throne speech, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
Gov. Gen. Julie Payette resigns, apologizes for ‘tensions’ at Rideau Hall

Payette, who is the Queen’s representative in Canada, has been the governor general since 2017

City of West Kelowna mowing services have been moved in house, saving the city from a potential quarter-million dollar increase in costs. (Pixabay)
West Kelowna cuts mowing contract, saves over $200k

Since forming in 2007, the City of West Kelowna has been contracting out their mowing services

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Copper Mountain Mine is Princeton’s largest employer, with approximately 460 workers. Spotlight file photo.
Princeton Copper Mountain Mine worker tests positive for COVID

Town’s largest employer stresses its commitment to safe practices

Most Read