Hedge fire snuffed by Vernon man with garden hose

Fire crews were called out to 25th Avenue around 41st Street

Thanks to quick action from nearby civilians, a fire in Linear Park was extinguished before firefighters arrived.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to 25th Avenue and 41st Street Friday afternoon for reports of a cedar hedge fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw someone dousing the fire using a garden hose.

Several RCMP were also on scene.

Fire crews stayed on scene to ensure the fire was thoroughly put out.

