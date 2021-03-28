Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan and Shuswap. (Black Press files)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan and Shuswap. (Black Press files)

Heavy winds expected as spring storm hits Okanagan, Shuswap

Snow is expected on mountain passes

The Okanagan and Shuswap are in for a windy couple of days.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising of strong winds expected through today (Sunday, March 28) and parts of tomorrow as a result of a spring storm moving through the region.

Southwesterly wind gusts are set to reach 60 to 70 km/h at times through much of the southern interior.

And later today, a strong cold front will bring a blast of cold northwesterly winds, gusting up to 80 km/h. Those winds are expected to continue until midday tomorrow.

That same cold front will bring more wind and some snow to mountain passes, with the Coquihalla and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton expected to receive between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow. Snow is also expected on the Okanagan Connector.

The gusty winds combined with snowfall could cause reduced visibility at times on mountain passes.

READ MORE: 6 people rushed to hospital after Sunday morning incident in Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 U.S. election claims
Next story
In inclusivity push, workers reject prods to allow mispronounced or ‘whitened’ names

Just Posted

Crannog Ales, a Shuswap microbrewery, is mourning the death of 15-year employee Greg Darling, a company driver and brew-hand. (Facebook photo)
Shuswap brewery saddened by employee death

Greg Darling was a beloved fixture at Crannog Ales in Sorrento

Warm temperatures has led SilverStar Mountain Resort to shut its Putnam Creek backside for the remainder of the season at the end of day Sunday, March 28. (Facebook photo)
Warm temps, party lead to early shutdown of Vernon resort hot spots

SilverStar Mountain’s Putnam Creek backside will close at end of day Sunday due to warm temperatures; Mountain View Cabin warming hut on nordic trails shut because of party

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan and Shuswap. (Black Press files)
Heavy winds expected as spring storm hits Okanagan, Shuswap

Snow is expected on mountain passes

(File)
UPDATE: One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

A ticket bought in Vernon is one of 10 guaranteed match winners worth $100,000 from the Lotto 649 draw conducted Saturday, March 27. (Lotto BC photo)
$100K lottery ticket purchased in Vernon

Number is one of 10 guaranteed match winners for $100,000

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
PHOTOS: Memorial grows as people pay respects to victims of North Vancouver library stabbing

One woman was killed and another six people were injured

courts
Penticton man accused of assaulting two boys faces two separate criminal trials this week

Bryan Lamb’s trial for the random attack on two young boys continues in April

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: Coping with 1,116 pages of the democratic process

Lengthy agenda packages are a sign of government transparency

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

The Outreach Urban Health Centre on 455 Leon Avenue is moving to 1649 Pandosy Street. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Interior Health expands downtown Kelowna outreach health centre

The goal is to provide wraparound services for the area’s vulnerable population

Most Read