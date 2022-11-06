Heavy snowfall warning could bring 25 cm to South Okanagan

Snow is already falling Sunday morning but the heavy stuff will fall at night

This was the golf course hill in Twin Lakes on Friday after more than 25 cm fell. South Okanagan is expecting more of the same amounts of snow Sunday night into Monday morning’s commute. (Rob Conti Facebook)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of the Okanagan with upwards of 15 to 25 centimetres expected to fall Sunday night.

Higher elevations of Penticton could see up to 25 cm of snow by the evening, warned Environment Canada.

Snow is already coming down throughout South Okanagan in the morning.

A Pacific low pressure system off Vancouver Island will spread snow to the regions later Sunday morning. The snow may become mixed with rain in the afternoon in the south Okanagan before changing back to snow early evening. The snow will be heaviest Sunday night with locally up to 20 cm possible during this time period.

The snow will ease Monday morning when the low moves further to the south.

Central Okanagan is not expecting as much snow but could get upwards of 15 cm.

For Central Okanagan the greater amounts will occur near Westbank and Peachland while the rest of Kelowna should receive less than 10 cm.

The first snowfall of the season on Friday wreaked havoc on local roads and mountain passes, causing several road closures and crashes.

The snow storm was followed by a windstorm that knocked down trees across the region, including a 60-year-old Willow at the historic Leir House and a tree at the Black Antler restaurant in Penticton.

Winds across Penticton hit 47 kilometres an hour on Friday, with power outages near Summerland and across the Central and North Okanagan affecting thousands.

READ MORE: Heavy winds take out willow tree outside historic Leir House

Crashes caused by snow closed the Coquihalla and Highway 3 for parts of Friday and Saturday, with extreme winter driving conditions for the rest of the weekend. The Connector was closed by RCMP in both directions due to the “treacherous road conditions.”

It’s the worst road conditions they’ve seen in 50 years, said road crews and RCMP.

READ MORE: Coquihalla crash finally cleared Saturday causing major delays

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.