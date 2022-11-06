This was the golf course hill in Twin Lakes on Friday after more than 25 cm fell. South Okanagan is expecting more of the same amounts of snow Sunday night into Monday morning’s commute. (Rob Conti Facebook)

This was the golf course hill in Twin Lakes on Friday after more than 25 cm fell. South Okanagan is expecting more of the same amounts of snow Sunday night into Monday morning’s commute. (Rob Conti Facebook)

Heavy snowfall warning could bring 25 cm to South Okanagan

Snow is already falling Sunday morning but the heavy stuff will fall at night

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of the Okanagan with upwards of 15 to 25 centimetres expected to fall Sunday night.

Higher elevations of Penticton could see up to 25 cm of snow by the evening, warned Environment Canada.

Snow is already coming down throughout South Okanagan in the morning.

A Pacific low pressure system off Vancouver Island will spread snow to the regions later Sunday morning. The snow may become mixed with rain in the afternoon in the south Okanagan before changing back to snow early evening. The snow will be heaviest Sunday night with locally up to 20 cm possible during this time period.

The snow will ease Monday morning when the low moves further to the south.

Central Okanagan is not expecting as much snow but could get upwards of 15 cm.

For Central Okanagan the greater amounts will occur near Westbank and Peachland while the rest of Kelowna should receive less than 10 cm.

The first snowfall of the season on Friday wreaked havoc on local roads and mountain passes, causing several road closures and crashes.

The snow storm was followed by a windstorm that knocked down trees across the region, including a 60-year-old Willow at the historic Leir House and a tree at the Black Antler restaurant in Penticton.

Winds across Penticton hit 47 kilometres an hour on Friday, with power outages near Summerland and across the Central and North Okanagan affecting thousands.

READ MORE: Heavy winds take out willow tree outside historic Leir House

Crashes caused by snow closed the Coquihalla and Highway 3 for parts of Friday and Saturday, with extreme winter driving conditions for the rest of the weekend. The Connector was closed by RCMP in both directions due to the “treacherous road conditions.”

It’s the worst road conditions they’ve seen in 50 years, said road crews and RCMP.

READ MORE: Coquihalla crash finally cleared Saturday causing major delays

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherSnow

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mystery flag to mark 80th anniversary of disastrous Dieppe raid on Remembrance Day
Next story
Canadian delegation set to tell COP27 about oceans’ role in fighting climate change

Just Posted

This was the golf course hill in Twin Lakes on Friday after more than 25 cm fell. South Okanagan is expecting more of the same amounts of snow Sunday night into Monday morning’s commute. (Rob Conti Facebook)
Heavy snowfall warning could bring 25 cm to South Okanagan

We are now on Standard Time for the next four months. If you haven’t done so already, you should turn your clocks BACK one hour. (Black Press file photo)
Did you remember to fall back?

The steam clock in historic Gastown in downtown Vancouver is one of the landmarks of that city. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) FILE- The steam clock is seen in a deserted historic Gastown in downtown Vancouver Tuesday, March 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
QUIZ: How much do you know about time?

A protest hit downtown Kelowna on Saturday to support Iranians fighting for their freedom against the Iranian regime (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
“Nothing can be stopped”: Kelowna residents protest Iranian regime

Pop-up banner image