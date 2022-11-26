The city of Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The city of Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Heavy snowfall, strong winds forecasted for most of the Okanagan

Environment Canada forecasts parts of the Interior to get five to 10 cm of snow overnight

Environment Canada is calling for a period of heavy snow and strong winds later tonight (Nov. 26) for most of the Okanagan.

A special weather statement issued Saturday morning says parts of B.C’s Interior are forecasted to see five to 10 centimetres of snow overnight, with expected winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

The federal agency lists Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton as the affected areas.

“An intense Pacific cold front will sweep across the interior from north to south late today and tonight,” the statement reads. “A band of heavy snow and strong northwest winds associated with the front will cause poor visibility for about 2 or 3 hours. Many areas will see 5 cm of snowfall while higher elevations could see as much as 10 cm.”

A 40 per cent chance of flurries is forecasted for Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton on Sunday, after periods of forecasted rain on Saturday.

In Penticton, though, Environment Canada adds that flurries could be “heavy.”

Temperatures in all three cities are expected to remain above zero until Monday morning (Nov. 28). Next week’s forecast calls for temperatures to range between -2 to -6 C.

On the roads, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna remains on winter storm watch after a special warning was issued early on Friday.

While hazardous winter conditions are expected tonight, Environment Canada says snow on the Connector will end early Sunday as the frontal system exits the province.

Drivers are asked to consider post-postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

READ MORE: Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector on winter storm watch

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Environment Canada weatherKelownaNewsPentictonVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Highway 1 braces for snowstorm around Revelstoke
Next story
UPDATE: Kelowna woman reunited with dog and car

Just Posted

The West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary is hosting their third annual ‘Wine and Dine’ at participating restaurants and liquors from Dec. 1-7 in West Kelowna, Westbank, and Peachland to raise money for the Westside Salvation Army. (West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary/Facebook)
West Kelowna Rotary ‘Wine and Dine’ returns to support Salvation Army

The city of Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Heavy snowfall, strong winds forecasted for most of the Okanagan

Emily Meyer’s car and dog were stolen from her early Saturday morning (Nov. 26) close to Highway 33 and Kneller/Gerstmar Road. (Emily Meyer/Facebook)
UPDATE: Kelowna woman reunited with dog and car

The West Kelowna Warriors fell 2-1 to the Prince George Spruce Kings in Prince George on Friday night, Nov. 25. (@BCHLWarriors/Twitter)
West Kelowna Warriors drop fourth straight against Prince George

Pop-up banner image