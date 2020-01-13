Ways to avoid roof damage during severe winter storms include keeping roof drains clear of ice and debris and performing regular inspections following periods of high precipitation. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Heavy snowfall in the Shuswap raises roof concerns

Older, wet snow can weigh three times as much as fresh snow

As another storm lays into the Shuswap, concerns about roofs and their ability to handle the weight of accumulating snow and ice may be starting to grow.

With areas like Malakwa expecting up to 35 centimetres of snow by Sunday night, Jan. 12, questions over rooftop load-bearing abilities are not unfounded. In 2011, the Shuswap Emergency Program issued a public awareness advisory because in 2010, several roofs collapsed and, in one case, killed of some livestock.

Read more: PHOTOS: 2 homes collapse under heavy snow load in B.C.

Read more: Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

While full-sized homes have been known to collapse under heavy snow, Jason Penner, manager of Integrity Roofing, said residents living in trailers or modular homes may be more at risk.

“Some roofs are made bulletproof and others are just thrown together, and it’s hard to know by just looking at them,” Penner said. “If people are worried, it would be a good thing to get a professional to look at their trusses or the layout of the house.”

According to SEP advisory, a cubic foot of fresh snow can weigh seven pounds but old, compacted snow can weigh up to 30 pounds for the same volume. Rain falling on accumulated snow adds even more weight.

Read more: Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

Read more: In photos: Shuswap’s second winter storm buries cars and barricades residents

Concerned homeowners are advised to look for sagging, visually deformed, cracked or split wood members, doors that pop open and doors or windows that are difficult to open. Bowed utility pipes or conduits attached to the ceiling and creaking, cracking or popping sounds are also signs to look out for.

Ways to avoid roof damage altogether include keeping roof drains clear of ice and debris and performing regular inspections of your roof following severe storms.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP remind Shuswap motorists to defrost before driving
Next story
UPDATE: Snowdrifts cleared on Spallumcheen roads

Just Posted

Three arrested in fraudulently obtained Kelowna luxury hotel room following crime spree

RCMP recovered two vehicles worth around $60,000 that had been stolen from a local dealership

First annual Grizzli Winery Icewine Festival to take place late January

The festival will highlight four award-winning icewines and two specially selected table wines

AIM Roads crew finds salting ineffective due to extremely low temperatures

Crews are actively sanding all routes

Snow and icy road conditions make for wild night in West Kelowna

The West Kelowna RCMP remind residents to drive to road conditions, not speed limits as harsh weather persists

Kelowna car dealership employees get to donate to charity of choice

The Kot Auto Group gives each employee $500 to spend on charity of choice at Christmas

Not enough shelters for the homeless as temperatures drop

Cold snap drives those sheltering outside indoors

Natural gas outage in Olalla leaves residents in the cold

Residents are expected to have heating fully restored by 8:30 p.m.

Cooperative grocery store in Kelowna closes for good

One Big Table will shutting its doors on Tuesday after 912 days in operation

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

RCMP remind Shuswap motorists to defrost before driving

Police can ticket drivers with frosted windshields, snow-covered vehicles

Heavy snowfall in the Shuswap raises roof concerns

Older, wet snow can weigh three times as much as fresh snow

Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

U.S. border guards seized more than 2,000 kilograms the year after legalization

Transportation safety board wants answers in Iran plane crash, chair says

Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane

Most Read