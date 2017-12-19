Image credit: Pacific Coastal Airlines

Heavy snowfall grounds flights in Kelowna

Several flights in and out of Kelowna International Airport Tuesday have been cancelled

Heavy snowfall Tuesday in the Central Okanagan has forced the cancellation of a dozen flights in and out of the Kelowna International Airport.

Several departing flights to Vancouver scheduled have been grounded, in addition to flights this afternoon to Edmonton and Toronto.

As of noon today, several arrivals into Kelowna International Airport have also been cancelled.

Airport director Sam Samaddar adverse weather conditions at several airports is causing disruptions.

“We’re going to continue to take it hour by hour and day by day as the weather dictates,” said Samaddar. “The weather that has hit us has hit other stations, such as Vancouver, Calgary and Victoria.

“Crews are working here and the runway remains open.”

Samaddar said planning meetings were held Monday in anticipation of the heavy snowfall and confirmed there “is lots of staff and capabilities” on hand at the airport to deal with the situation.

Detailed information on arrivals and departures is available here.

The snow is also reportedly causing issues at the Penticton Regional Airport where several flights have been delayed.

As much as 30 centimetres of snow is expected in the Okanagan by Sunday morning.

