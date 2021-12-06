A snow plow heading north on Highway 97 in Kaleden Monday morning. (DriveBC)

Heavy snowfall causing horrible driving conditions in South Okanagan

Plows are having a hard time keeping up to the heavy snow

Heavy snowfall is making for poor driving conditions along the major highways in South Okanagan.

People are reporting that Highway 97 between Summerland and Penticton has very poor visibility and the roads haven’t been plowed or the plow can’t keep up to the heavy snow.

Highway 97 at the Highway 3A junction is being reported as very slippery conditions. Drivers have commented on social media that there was a three vehicle pile up at the look out in that area heading north around 7:15 a.m.

A semi was stuck trying to go up Waterman hill north of OK Falls.

As of 7:50 a.m., School District 67 has not put out anything to indicate there are any school closures. It also appears all buses are running.

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day.

Snow

