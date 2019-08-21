Heavy police responses in Kamloops connected to unfounded weapons calls

Mounties were seen in Westsyde and in North Kamloops on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

  • Aug. 21, 2019 4:21 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

Two separate police responses this week involving rifles and emergency response members were resolved without incident, according to Kamloops RCMP.

Multiple officers holding what appeared to be assault rifles could be seen at the intersection of Westsyde Road and Grasslands Boulevard in Westsyde on Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said police were responding to what turned out to be an unfounded weapons report.

READ MORE: It’s all gravy: Popular Kamloops poutinerie truck recovered

At about 6:45 p.m., Mounties received a call of a suspicious vehicle where an occupant may have been in possession of a firearm.

“Police conducted extensive patrols in the area and located a vehicle nearby that roughly matched the description,” Fesenko said.

READ MORE: Kamloops man arrested for smashing windows and cars

Further investigation, however, revealed the vehicle located was not involved and patrols throughout the night were unsuccessful in locating the suspect vehicle, he said.

On Wednesday at about 8:30 a.m. Kamloops Mounties and emergency response team (ERT) members were seen in the Riverdale Trailer Park in North Kamloops in response to a mental-health call that was resolved peacefully.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspect drops white powder running from police near Kelowna playground
Next story
‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Foundry Kelowna to take its services on the road this fall

Foundry Mobile will break down barriers for Kelowna youth thanks to a generous donation

Suspect drops white powder running from police near Kelowna playground

Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of two individuals swinging a chain in a park

Public upset over man allegedly exposing himself at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

No arrests made, charges not considered at this time, RCMP say

Warmer fall weather could extend wildfire season: AccuWeather

Above seasonal temperatures are expected throughout September, October and November

Who let the dogs out: Only 17 days until Kelowna’s 2nd annual mud race for pups

This year will be bigger and better than last year, organizers say

Paws! Join the cause and raise money for the BC SPCA

Sign up to walk in the annual BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk

RCMP catch ‘erratic’ driving thieves; upon release steal mountain bike

The incident involved a police chase, taser, and a destroyed vehicle

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

Riot on the Roof returns to top of North Okanagan Parkade

Party of the summer will rock out above the city

Heavy police responses in Kamloops connected to unfounded weapons calls

Mounties were seen in Westsyde and in North Kamloops on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria case in B.C.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches

B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living

Province doesn’t need to wait for a complaint to investigate care, Adrian Dix says

Most Read