Heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Spring Valley area

Many officers, including the tactical team are on site

A heavy police presence took over the area of Springfield Road and Gerstmar Road in Kelowna on Tuesday night (July 5).

Residents reported several officers dressed in tactical gear in the Spring Valley neighbourhood. An ambulance was also reportedly on site. RCMP was apparently there into the early hours on Wednesday morning (July 6).

Roads in the area were also blocked off and a drone was seen flying above a home in the area.

Capital News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

More to come.

